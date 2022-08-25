2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Winful Cobbinah has joined Egyptian side Petrojet SC after agreeing on personal terms with the club.

The former Hearts of Oak player joined the second-tier side after departing the Egyptian Premier League side Cermamica Cleopatra after the expiration of his contract.

Cobbinah is among eight players unveiled by the Egyptian topflight side on Tuesday.

"Welcome to our latest deal, Ghanaian star Winful Cobbinah joins Petrojet from Ceramica in a free transfer deal," wrote the club on Twitter.

After leaving Hearts in July 2018, the playmaker joined Albania side KF Tirana where he played for two seasons and became a cult hero before leaving on a free transfer in 2020.

He joined Egyptian side Ceramica Cleopatra but his contract was not extended after its expiration.

The former Hearts star will be expected to help his side gain promotion to the Egyptian top flight after suffering relegation in 2019 ending their 13-year stay in the elite division.