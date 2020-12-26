1 hour ago

The winner of the maiden Sekondi Takoradi Marathon will pocket a cash prize of 10000 Ghc, organisers have announced.

A totol of 23,500Ghc will be shared among the first ten runners to finish the race that hits the Twin City on Saturday.

With the ultimate winner taking home a cash prize of 10,000 Ghc the first runner up will pocket 5,000Ghc as the 2nd and 3rd runners up picks 3000Ghc and 2000 Ghc, respectively.

1,000Ghc cash will be given to 5th person whiles the last five among the ten will each take 500Ghc

About 300 athletes are set to run the 21 km race on Boxing Day, bringing a sport bite to the annual Christmas and New festivities that puts the Twin City on a different pedestal.

The half marathon race on Saturday will parade the countries most finest marathoners at the western Regional capital.

The 21km race will start at the Sekondi Essipong Staium and end at Amanful, the central business venue of Takoadi.

ABOUT SEKONDI-TAKORADI MARATHON

The Ankos Festival: The Ankos Festival also known as Takoradi street carnival or Masquerade Festival is an annual event celebrated by the people of Takoradi, Ghana.

The Sekondi Takoradi Marathon has been added to the annual Ankos festival in the Western regional capital to give it a sporting spice.

In an effort to give the annual Ankos a sporting spice, the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) through its partnership with Medivents Consult and Total Marketing and Tours Limited decided to introduce Marathon into the series of activities making the event.

The aim of the Marathon is to; serve as a platform for unearthing and exhibition of sporting talents in the region especially in the long distances, a channel for fostering peace and unity in the region.

It is also to expose the tourism potentials of the region through the marathon, give the region a unique identity with marathon ie; Boston Marathon, London Marathon, New York Marathon etc, to give a sporting face to the annual Tadi Bronya ie through the organization of marathon, to start the process growing an international marathon for the region.

By Fiifi Abdul Malik @Fiifi_Malik on twitter