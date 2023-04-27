1 hour ago

Ghana captain Andre Ayew says winning the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup remains the best-ever moment in his storied football career.

Andre Ayew then a rookie captained the Black Satellites to first win the African Youth Championship in Rwanda by beating Cameroon in the final with a brace from Ransford Osei before following it up with a win at the World stage.

The Black Satellites defeated Brazil in the finals on penalties to become the first and only African nation to win the World youth championship.

Andre Ayew who is now in the twilight of his career was then a young man as he captained Ghana to win the 2009 World Youth Championship in Egypt.

The Nottingham Forest attacker recounts how they had to do it against a very difficult Brazil side that had Douglas Costa, and Alex Texeira in the finals.

"Ghana has a special history with Brazil when it comes to youth football. Even before my time, meetings between the two teams were always tense. To be honest, we didn't want to play the Seleçao in an earlier round as they were the best team in the tournament."

"In the final, it was a whole other story. We were aware that we could make history and didn’t want to let the chance pass us by. We told ourselves that there were only 90 or 120 minutes separating us from a world title."

"It remains the best moment of my career. It’s the title that’s given us the most joy, the most honour and the most pride."

Andre Ayew has played at three senior FIFA World Cups, in 2010 in South Africa, in Brazil in 2014, and the 2022 mundial in Qatar.