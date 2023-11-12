1 hour ago

The founder of Wish4life, Dr. Tanya Maria Trippett, has appealed to the public to contribute their widow's might towards the construction of a US$261,615,747 hospital, purposed for the treatment and care of childhood cancer patients in the country and across the West Africa sub-region.

According to her, the symbolism of the hospital was to bridge the gap in the cure rates of children in limited resource nations ranging from 5-20%, compared to 80 - 85% in the United States.

Launching the “Voice for Lie campaign” in Accra on Tuesday 31, October 2023, Dr. Trippett said the imbalance between cancer pediatric treatment in developed and periphery countries can be breached if all well-meaning members of the society put their shoulders to wheels by contributing at least GH¢50.00.

Dr. Tanya Trippett and the Wish4Life Foundation are making a change in child care through the building of a humanitarian network of world-class partners with architectural firm Adjaye and Associates, and industry leaders including Siemens Healthineers, IBA, Elekta, Hoffmann La Roche, Quest Diagnostics, Vanu, Istari Global and Novartis.

She said the design follows Western standards, as the new hospital will promote dignity and elevate the spirits of the children and families who are undergoing treatment for cancer while vastly improving their chances of survival

She said Wish4Life Foundation is a global multinational nonprofit organization created to address the disparity in high-quality healthcare for children with cancer in limited-resource nations.

The foundation in last month cut the sod for the construction of a 400,000 square 100-bed facility at Asikam, near Kyebi, in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

It would be a three-story building, accommodating consulting rooms, wards, a cafeteria, a playroom, meeting rooms, a laboratory, places of convenience, and washrooms, among others.

Additionally, the project is expected to bring together qualified doctors across the globe to boost the treatment and care for childhood cancer patients and also serve as a comprehensive medical and research training center for medical professionals.