2 hours ago

Former Ghana International Quincy Owusu-Abeyie says that going into music is a whole new thing compared to football.

The tricky winger now turned rapper with the stage name BLOW says that with music you must keep releasing bangers If you want to stay relevant.

According to the winger, when you fail to release a hit track in music it means you are done but with football it's a team sports where every team mate counts.

“With music, it’s different: you can bring one banger, but then you’ve got to think about the next one you’re bringing. If you fall off, it’s done. With football, you’ve got 22 men on the pitch, you’re with your team-mates. In music, it’s all on you."

“I wanted to do something different. I’m happy. I’m doing something I love doing. Music is life to me, man. This is my job now. This is who I am.”he said.

The former Arsenal academy graduate went on to play for 10 teams before finally calling it quits at the age of 30 to venture into music.