11 hours ago

A man accused of being a wizard escaped death at Nyambong in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

He was accused of using his spiritual powers to kill innocent people in the community.

The middle-aged man was accosted and assaulted by some residents for allegedly killing the son of the chief in the community.

The young man is said to have died in a fatal motorbike accident while returning from a neighbouring town, Shiare.

But the innocent man was compelled by the residents to admit to the crime. He is said to have vehemently denied the allegations, leading to the attack.

Assemblyman for Nyambong Electoral Area Christian Kwaku Ndenke confirmed the incident to Adom News.

He said the man managed to escape the angry mob and fled to the next town when the situation escalated.

Mr. Ndenke said the Police were called to restore calm in the community but no arrest has been made yet.