2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association has referred Aduana Stars Head Coach WO1 Paul Tandoh to the Ethics Committee for comments he made in a radio interview following his side's 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko on Match week 11 of the Ghana premier league.

The coach, in an interview on Angel FM last Thursday allegedly made disparaging remarks against a fellow Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu, a conduct the GFA considers as bringing the game into disrepute.

Although WO Tandoh subsequently retracted his statement and rendered a write en apology, his conduct has been referred to the Ethics Committee for investigation and adjudication.

The Ethics Committee is expected to commence investigations soon and will invite the Coach to its next sitting.