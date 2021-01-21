1 hour ago

A 31-year-old woman is in the grips of the Dansoman police for beating her lover’s daughter to death.

The suspect, Evelyn Oduro, lived with her boyfriend’s three-year-old daughter, Emmanuella Maame Yaa Adjei, in Wiaboman, a neighbourhood near Dansoman.

The incident, according to a police source at Dansoman Police Station, happened on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

“The little girl defecated on herself and some of the faeces fell inside their room, the suspect then subjected her to beatings. In the process, the girl hit her head on a hard surface and passed on,” the police source said.

The suspect after realising that the girl was unconscious rushed her to the Dansoman Polyclinic, but little Emmanuella was pronounced dead on arrival.

“The body was then realised for deposit at the Children’s hospital” the source added.

But Evelyn Oduro in an attempt to conceal the crime tried to bury the girl without the consent of the toddler’s biological parents.

“Emmanuella’s parents are no more together. Her father before travelling to Dubai left her in the care of his new girlfriend, Evelyn and they both have been living together at Wiaboman for the past six months,” the source said.

After the toddler’s death, the Dansoman police were alerted of Evelyn’s insistence to get the body released to her.

She was arrested for questioning.

During her interrogation, she told the police that the girl became unconscious and she took her to the Dansoman Polyclinic, where doctors pronounced her dead.

But police investigation indicated that the girl was already dead before she was sent to the health facility.

The police source said Evelyn demanded the body for burial although the authorities at the Dansoman Polyclinic told her it must be sent to the Children’s Hospital in Accra for autopsy.

But she was adamant.

This raised suspicion among the healthcare workers who reported the incident to the Dansoman police and Evelyn was subsequently arrested.

She was arraigned before the Adjabeng Magistrate Court in Accra and remanded in police custody.

She will reappear on February 10.