The coronavirus pandemic keeps claiming more lives globally including nursing mothers. This is sad.

A 37-year-old woman has died of the virus at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Nigeria hours after she gave birth.

According to a report by Punch, the deceased delivered her baby at the Lagos State Government-owned Alimosho General Hospital but was subsequently rushed to LASUTH, following a case of an infection in the course of the childbirth.

It was after her death that she was tested and confirmed to have coronavirus. Medical personnel in the hospital who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

“The result came out after she had died, but we had suspected after she came in. So, every precaution was taken by all the workers who attended to her.”

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, earlier today announced the death of another patient in a private hospital.