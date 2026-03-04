5 hours ago

The District Court of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Accra has granted GH₵200,000 bail with two sureties to Latifa Salifu, the woman accused of stealing a four-day-old baby boy from the postnatal ward of Mamprobi Hospital.

The decision was taken during her second court appearance on March 4, 2026.

Latifa, who has been charged with child stealing, had her counsel, Hamisu Muhammed, plead for bail, assuring the court that his client would not interfere with ongoing investigations.

Although the judge initially considered remanding her in custody, bail was ultimately granted in the absence of the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Ani Adjie.

The accused was first remanded on Friday, February 20, after what police described as swift investigations and public cooperation led to her arrest. The incident had been reported on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Prosecutors allege that the 33-year-old disguised herself as a nurse and took the newborn under the pretext of administering medication. The baby’s mother, Precious Ankomah, had delivered the child on February 14, 2026.

The suspect reportedly claimed she had also given birth at the facility but was discharged due to inadequate care. However, police say checks at the hospital found no records to support her assertion.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.