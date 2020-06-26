24 minutes ago

Court has ordered that a 45-year-old woman accused of killing her house-help be detained for 14 days as investigations into her alleged crime continue.

The suspect, Sarafina Wanjiku, allegedly killed one Njoki on Thursday, November 28, 2019, in her [Wanjiku’s] house in Githirioni Village, the court was told. Njoki is said to be in her 20s.

Limuru Principal Magistrate, Sandra Ogot, also ordered that a mental examination be conducted on Wanjiku before she takes plea.

The suspect is said to have stabbed Njoki multiple times after accusing her of sleeping with her [Wanjiku’s] husband.

Wanjiku will be arraigned on December 16 to take plea.