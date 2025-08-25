2 hours ago

The Upper West Regional Police Command has arrested a 38-year-old woman, Abena Martha Maanibeh, for allegedly abducting a one-week-old baby and stealing valuables belonging to the infant’s mother at the Wa Market, popularly known as Kejetia.

The incident occurred on August 10, 2025, after Maanibeh, who had been posing as a caretaker at the Wa Regional Hospital, befriended the child’s mother, Ms. Kwofie Mwinbelle, shortly after she gave birth on August 1.

Police investigators say the suspect lured the new mother to the market under the guise of helping her purchase diapers. She then fled with the newborn and the woman’s handbag, which contained cash, a mobile phone, and other personal items.

A swift operation led by ASP Stella Atukwia of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) resulted in Maanibeh’s arrest on August 15 at her hideout in Nuobollie, a community in the Savannah Region.

Authorities confirmed that the baby was rescued unharmed and reunited with his mother. Some of the stolen belongings were also recovered.

The suspect was arraigned before the Wa District Magistrate Court on August 18 and remanded into custody. She is expected to reappear on September 2, 2025.

In a statement, the Regional Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property and praised residents for their vigilance and cooperation, which contributed to the suspect’s arrest.