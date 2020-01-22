1 hour ago

The maiden edition of Ghana Music Awards (GMA-USA), has officially been launched and the first ticket auctioned at the event was sold to the highest bidder for $2,500.

The event was held at MT Laurel Township, New Jersey in USA on Saturday, January 18.

The much-talked about ticket was bought by one Madam Winnie Krofah, a registered nurse and philanthropist who bases in the US. She is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Attentive Care, Inc (Home Care Services) at Black Horse Pike in New Jersey, USA.

Waterford Springfield, Virginia, USA, was announced as the venue for the maiden GMA-USA Awards and it is on Friday, July 3, 2020.

According to the organisers, the award scheme has been instituted to celebrate Ghanaian music as well as pay tribute to influential and iconic artistes who are raising the flag of Ghana high.

The launch was attended by industry players, government representatives, sponsors and celebrities from the Ghanaian and USA entertainment circles.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 3G Media Group, Mr. Charles Nimmo Ntiamoah-Mensah, popularly known as Mr. CNN and Public Relations Officer (PRO) of 3G Media, Lady G were at the event to make it a success.

Also in attendance were diverse celebrities such as Koo Fori, Adwoa Smart amongst others. Renowned Ghanaian journalist and CEO of Kofi TV, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani was also spotted at the red carpet, interviewing patrons.

Ghana will have its share of the launching around March 2020 where all the nominees for the various categories will be outdoored.