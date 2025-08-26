25 minutes ago

Residents of Ashaley Botwe in the Greater Accra Region were left shaken on Sunday after a woman narrowly escaped an attempted robbery while driving through the area.

The incident reportedly occurred in the afternoon when two men on a motorbike allegedly targeted her vehicle.

According to the driver, she became aware that the suspects were trailing her car and decided to slow down and pull over briefly to assess the situation.

Eyewitnesses say that moments later, the assailants struck, smashing the rear windscreen of her vehicle in an apparent bid to intimidate or hijack her.

In a swift and decisive reaction, the woman gave chase, ramming into the two men and causing them to lose control of their motorbike.

While the suspects ultimately fled on foot, abandoning their damaged motorbike at the scene, her quick thinking is being credited with preventing a potential robbery.

Security experts and local residents are raising concerns over the growing number of armed robberies targeting motorists in the Greater Accra area.

The Police have urged drivers to remain vigilant and to report suspicious activity immediately rather than engage suspects directly.

The abandoned motorbike has since been retrieved by police, who continue to investigate the identities of the perpetrators and their possible links to other criminal activities in the district.