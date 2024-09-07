3 hours ago

A 24-year-old woman, Eunice Sebbi, allegedly committed suicide in her boyfriend’s room in the early hours of Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at Sege in the Ada West District.

According to eyewitnesses, Ms Sebbi had been absent from her family home in Goi for three days before her death.

The Ghana News Agency(GNA) gathered that her boyfriend, a taxi driver, reportedly found her hanging in his room when he returned from work around 0100 hours on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police, Daniel Yaro, the Sege District Police Commander, confirmed the incident but declined to provide further details.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Source: GNA