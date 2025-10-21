2 hours ago

A domestic disagreement over a meal ended violently at Maamaso, near New Abirem in the Eastern Region, after a 21-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her 29-year-old husband during a quarrel.

The suspect, identified only as Maafua, is said to have attacked her husband, Kofi, after he confronted her for changing their planned dinner from banku with okro stew to banku with light soup.

According to reports, Kofi had provided money specifically for okro stew, but Maafua claimed the amount was insufficient and decided to use part of it for another day.

When Kofi returned from work and noticed the meal change, he reportedly became upset, leading to a heated argument that quickly turned physical.

During the altercation, Kofi allegedly picked up a knife, but Maafua overpowered him and stabbed him in the process, eyewitnesses said.

Kofi’s brother, Francis, who was in another room at the time, rushed to the scene after hearing commotion and found his brother bleeding.

He immediately transported Kofi to the New Abirem Government Hospital, from where he was later transferred to the Koforidua Government Hospital for further treatment.

Police are yet to release an official statement on the incident as investigations continue.