3 hours ago

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed that one of his biggest regrets in life was his involvement in womanising.

The 38-year-old, who enjoyed a long and prosperous football career spanning nearly two decades before retiring last year, admitted that his past actions did not benefit him.

Speaking on Onua Showbiz with Nana Ama McBrown, Gyan opened up about how his behavior, particularly womanising, was a mistake.

"Everyone womanises, but it didn’t help me. It didn’t help me at all. Sometimes I don’t blame them too much, because it could be out of excitement," he confessed.

Gyan also offered advice to others, emphasizing the importance of privacy in relationships.

"My advice is that people and their partners should endeavour to keep things to themselves. Once they start telling people about what is happening in their relationships, it could be used to destroy the relationship," he added.

Gyan’s personal life has often been under the spotlight, particularly after his marriage to his ex-wife, Gifty Gyan, ended in November 2023.

The couple, who married in 2013, experienced a tumultuous relationship that culminated in a bitter separation.

The breakdown of their marriage became public when Gyan filed for divorce at the Matrimonial Division of the High Court in Accra in 2018, and the annulment was finalized five years later.

Despite the controversies surrounding his personal life, Gyan's reflections highlight his growth and the lessons he has learned from his past experiences.