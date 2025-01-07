5 hours ago

Women for Mahama Canada extends heartfelt congratulations to Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on her historic election as Ghana's first-ever female Vice President.

Her achievement is a powerful reminder that gender should never limit one's ability to aspire, contribute, or lead. Prof. Opoku-Agyemang exemplifies women's strength, intelligence, and skills to lead and create lasting change.

This milestone marks a significant moment in Ghana's political history and inspires women across all levels to dream, aspire, and reach their fullest potential. Her success fosters self-belief and encourages women and girls to set bold goals.

Earlier this year, key members of Women for Mahama Canada, including Ruby Abena Arkoh (Critical Discourse Analyst and Doctoral Researcher), Mandy Lokko (Doctoral researcher in mineral processing), Mary Scheer (Businesswoman), and Sandra Appiah (Licensed Practitioner Nurse), contributed significantly towards the votes increase in Nhyiaeso, which impacted NDC's massive victory.

Their dedicated efforts, in collaboration with the Nhyiaeso and Okaikwei North constituencies, contributed to the election of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama as President-elect in the December 7, 2024, elections, paving the way for this historic achievement for Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

This victory is a triumph for the NDC and an empowering moment for women in Ghana and the diaspora.

Women for Mahama Canada reaffirms its unwavering support for the Vice President and the new NDC government.

Congratulations once again, Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang! Your success is a collective achievement, and your journey will undoubtedly inspire and motivate future generations.

They also congratulate Hon. Theresa Laadi Awuni, founder of Women for Mahama, on her re-election and to all the NDC women MPs.

(Ruby Abena Arkoh and Mandy Lokko on behalf of Women for Mahama-Canada)