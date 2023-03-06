3 hours ago

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam, has exhorted all men to respect women because, in his view, men are nothing without them.

The well-known pastor asserts that in order to earn the respect of their wives, men must first treat women with love and respect.

Steve Wengam noted in an interview with Nana Yaa Konadu on TalkLife TV that because women are recipients by nature—they reproduce and return what they receive.

He asserted that men will receive the same respect from their wives once they treat them with dignity.

"God created women to be receivers—we give them sperms and they give us babies, you give her money and she gives you food, if you love her and treats her with dignity, she returns the same, women receive what you give them and give you back what you gave them, let's understand how God created women," he said.

In his response about how to save many marriages from failing, he suggested that young people should find the "right" partner from the onset because, in his view, marriage is a serious adventure that calls for serious individuals to take it on.

"What I'll say is that people should get it right from the start; it's not like the tomatoes people might choose from at Malata or Kejetia market. Marriage is a serious thing, so take your time and research the potential spouse," said Rev. Wengam.

