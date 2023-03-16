2 hours ago

The Executive Director of ABANTU Ghana, Dr. Rose Mensah- Kutin has called for more women participation in elections especially that of the district level one as time for the elections draws nearer.

This she said during a day meet-up with women of all walks of life in the Adansi Asokwa District of the Ashanti region.



The women participation included traditional women, religious women, political women as well as business women.

The goal of the meet-up was to engage these women and empower them to be in elections so as to be equally elected as their male counterparts.

Also present at the event were the District Chief Executive of the district, Hon. Andrew Aduboahene, the district's Presiding Member (PM), Hon. Augustine Kofi Adomako, the district planning officer, Akua Frimpongmaa Frimpong, the social welfare officer, Jeffery Amo- Asare and among others.

Dr. Rose Mensah- Kutin indicated how critical and crucial it is for women to be elected as leaders as she expressed disappointment in the record of lower participation of women in especially district level elections.

She empowered the participants to be dependent and support their very selves in achieving their leadership roles.

She touched on ABANTU's readiness to support women in their own small ways such as the provision of T shirts, posters, and many others.

On his part, the DCE, Hon. Andrew Aduboahene indicated women cannot be left out in anything that is wanted well done since women are peaceful.

He empowered women to ignore discrimination and fight for positions they know they can well occupy.

The PM, Hon. Augustine Adomako revealed how the Adansi Asokwa District has no elected woman as an assembly member within the 27 electoral areas of the district and indicated how worrying the situation is.

Mr. Jeffery Amo-Asare, the Social Welfare officer encouraged women to be bold having touched on how the district performed very well when it had a woman as its district coordinating director.

Participants which included men as well were made to share their challenges with women's participation in elections, some of the challenges revealed included, financial assistance, discrimination, especially from the opposite sex, political interference, and many others.

The successful event ended with an impressive performance from some of the participants on how eager they are to be part of the upcoming District level elections of the country.