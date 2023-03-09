1 hour ago

Ghanaian highlife and Afrobeats singer, Kuami Eugene wants a woman who has a “tough skin” if he has to enter into a relationship with her.

He made this revelation when he joined Sika Osei on the Stripped show in a previous episode that aired earlier in March.

When asked if he was dating anyone, the former Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year said he was currently single but made it clear that dating him will come with some challenges.

As such prospective girlfriends should be mentally tough and make sacrifices.

“If you want to have me to yourself, it’s going to take some sacrifices because people will just not allow you to date me. Everybody wants a piece of me,” he said.

The ‘Angela’ singer who came to the limelight after participating in the musical reality show, MTN Hitmaker in 2016, has nurtured a solid fan base across the world especially among his female audience.

Eugene, 26, listed several reasons why a woman in his life will be disappointed including hate from his fans and gossip from different quarters in a bid to squelch their relationship.

“They won’t give you the freedom to have Kuami all to yourself,” admitted the singer who has been linked to several females in the past.

“You will get a lot of hatred, people will want to hurt you and come at you. That is why I am saying you need to have tough skin.”

For the Lynx Entertainment signee, his main aim is to protect the emotions of whichever female walks into his life.

“It is not like I am out there trying to give everyone a piece of me but I don’t want to put anyone through such pain because a lot of people love me,” he stressed