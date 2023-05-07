1 hour ago

Hasaacas Ladies saw their hopes for a domestic double dashed by Army Ladies in the quarter final of the Women’s FA Cup as they lost 1-0 to the Army personnel at the Gyandu Park.

The home side dominated the first 45 minutes but failed to take their chances despite threatening Army Ladies in the opening half.

Army Ladies came close to scoring in the 39th minute when N-Yanyimaya Gbabekan sent a feeble header straight into the hands of Hasaacas goalkeeper Grace Banwaa.

In the second half, both sides displayed some great football skills, however, chances were hard to come by as the game travelled to extra time after a goalless draw in 90 minutes.

Harriet Akourkor Adjetey latched on to a cross delivered by Lily Niber Lawrence from the left wing to score the only goal of the match in the 103rd minute.

Army Ladies will now host defending champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the semi final game at the Teshie MATS Park in Accra.

Meanwhile, Police Ladies thrashed Bolga All Stars 7-0 to make it to the semi-finals of this season’s Women’s FA Cup.

Police scored 3 goals in the first half before adding four more in the second half to complete the demolition exercise.

Mary Berko opened the scoring in the 5th minute as Josephine Boateng-31st minute and an own goal from Darajati Rafio on the 35th minute.

In the second half, 4 goals from winger Deborah Afriyie in the 80th, 82nd, 88th and 92nd minutes ensured the “Service Ladies” maintained the lead to progress to the semi-finals of this season’s Women’s FA Cup.

Deborah Afriyie’s heroics on the day was enough to secure her the Most Valuable Player Accolade at the end of the game.

Police Ladies will face off with Pearlpia Ladies in the first semi final encounter at the Achimota School Park in Accra.