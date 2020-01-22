2 hours ago

President of Nana Afia Kobi Ampem Ladies FC Evelyn Nsiah Asare has called on women within the Ghana government and the corporate organisations to come to the aid of national women's football clubs.

The women's football in the nation lack sponsorships to help build the game therefore calling on women to come on board.

"Women's football is back again after almost two years break due to some unfortunate events hence the need for support," she said.

The 2019/2020 season, which started last weekend, shone lights on great talents with interesting results being recorded across various venues.

"The women’s teams in the country need a lot of help and support. So, I am pleading with the all the women in Ghana most especially those in government and in the corporate world to come to our aid with some assistance," she pleaded.

She called on influential women in society to attend women’s league matches to inspire others in the bid to draw attention and generate interest for women’s football in the country.

"I am pleading with all the five (5) members of parliament especially those in Ashanti Region; (Hon Ama Pomaa Boateng- Juaben, Hon Francisca Oteng Mensah- Kwabre East, Hon Patricia Appiagyei- Asokwa, Hon Barbara Arkoh Dei- Bosome Freho, Hon ,) and also MMCEs, DCEs, as well as all in the corporate Ghana to please come together and help our own to make more attractive.

We also need them to visit us in camps and also come to the venues to watch us play.

We are also pleading with the government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports to help us with our share of the One District, One Factory initiative. Our factories are the teams which we have already created.”

