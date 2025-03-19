3 days ago

After FA Cup matches ladt weekend, the Malta Guinness Women's FA Cup returned over the weekend with exciting fixtures in both the northern and southern zones.

And as the victorious teams were rewarded with 3 precious points, outstanding players in all 10 fixtures were also rewarded with electronic products from NASCO Electronics.

In the Southern Zone, Faith Ladies lost 1-2 to Jonina Ladies and Joyce Atimbila, who scored a brace for Jonina was awarded the NASCO player of the match.

Halifax Queens drew 0-0 with Soccer Intellectuals and Gloria Fosua of the home side won the NASCO Player of the match.

Police Ladies also drew 0-0 with Berry Ladies. Gifty Amewoyi of the home side was named the best player of the Match.

Epiphany Warriors lost 1-2 to Hasaacas Ladies, but it was Beline Nyarko of the home side who won the best player. .

In the Northern Zone, Sung Shining Ladies drew 1-1 with FC Savannah. Yesdadatu Sulemana of the home side was named the most outstanding player of the match.

Tamale Super Ladies drew 0-0 with Northern Ladies. Doris Akaheeh of the visiting team was awarded the NASCO Player of the match prize.

Fosu Royal Ladies won by a goal to nil, and Eunice Pokuaa of Royal Ladies team was awarded the player of the Match.

Dreamz Ladies lost 1-2 to Kumasi Sports Academy, and Getrude Amoafoh took home the best player prize.

Supreme Ladies won 3-2 to Ampem Darkoa Ladies, and Belinda Kpoglo was awarded the best player.

Each player took home a 3 in 1 NASCO blender as well as a standing NASCO electric burner as prizes for emerging player of the matches in match week 14 of the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League.