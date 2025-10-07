2 hours ago

The Attorney-General’s Department has initiated legal action against Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi, for allegedly breaching Ghana’s mining regulations through his company, Akonta Mining Limited.

A six-count charge sheet was filed at the Accra High Court (Criminal Division) on October 6, 2025, accusing Wontumi, Kwame Antwi (who is currently on the run), and Akonta Mining of conducting or facilitating unauthorised mining operations in Samreboi, located in the Western Region.

According to the prosecution, the accused persons violated provisions of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

The charges centre on claims that Wontumi and his company permitted individuals — identified as Henry Okum and Michael Gyedu Ayisi — to mine within Akonta Mining’s concession without official approval from the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.

Prosecutors argue that this act directly contravenes Sections 14(1) and 99(2)(b) of the Minerals and Mining Act, which require written ministerial consent before any mining operation can take place.

In addition to personal liability, the state has also charged Akonta Mining Limited as a corporate entity for allowing illegal mining activities to occur under its watch.

The Attorney-General’s office further accuses both Wontumi and Kwame Antwi of aiding and abetting unlicensed miners, claiming they knowingly supported individuals without valid permits to operate on the company’s concession.

The charges, signed by Dr. Dominic Ayine on behalf of the Attorney-General, form part of the government’s broader effort to enforce mining laws and curb the menace of illegal small-scale mining, commonly referred to as galamsey.

Legal observers say the case could mark a significant test of Ghana’s commitment to holding both corporate and political figures accountable in the ongoing fight against unlawful mining practices.