It is emerging that parliamentary candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in this year’s elections were resourced financially more than previous years but chose not to divert the campaign cash yet expected a big win.

Ridwan Issah-Khalifah, an Aide to the Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako who has blown the cover of these candidates he described as greedy, revealed that they kept the funds to themselves.

He said “Never in the history of the NPP have PCs in Ashanti Region been resourced than they were in this year’s elections. Some of them were very very greedy and tot they could keep funds and still perform good. We shall tell the story as it is. Watch this space!!!”

This comes at the back of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s inability to make the 3 million votes mark he targeted in the Ashanti Region.

The President had a week to the polls challenged the people of the Ashanti Region to vote massively for the party to have at least 3 million votes.

According to him, attaining 3 million votes from the party’s stronghold is very important for the party to win come December 7 convincingly.

“The Ashanti Region is the heart of the New Patriotic Party. As a political party, if you don’t focus more on your base you would always be found wanting. Our party from time immemorial; the Ashanti region has remained our cornerstone so there is the need for the people of Asante to support and encourage the party in everything”. President Akufo-Addo said this in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM.

When asked why he has frequently visited the Ashanti Region in the few days to the elections Nana Akufo-Addo responded by saying, “That is tactical and arithmetic. At all cost we have to get 3 million votes at home”.

“Frankly speaking the Ashanti Region is the base of the New Patriotic Party”, he affirmed.

But at the close of polls on Monday, the certified results announced by the Electoral Commission Officer in the region revealed a missed target though a massive win for the party.

According to the Electoral Commission, President Nana Akufo – Addo won 1,795,824 representing 71.64% of the total votes cast whiles John Dramani Mahama won 653,149 votes representing 26.1% of the total votes cast.

Posted by Ridwan Issah-Khalifah on Wednesday, 9 December 2020