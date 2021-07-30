2 hours ago

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021 the Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso Boakye led a team of experts from the Ministry to inspect the Ningo Prampram and Dansoman Sea Defence projects.

This was for the minister complete his official working visits to the Ministry’s coastal protection projects.

During the inspection, Hon. Asenso-Boaky learnt from the chiefs, fisher folks, and other community stakeholders, and in the case of the Dansoman Sea Defense Project, the MP, Hon Ursula Owusu Ekuful, how beneficial these projects have been to indigenes along the coastlines by way of protecting lives and properties, as well as enhancing livelihoods.

He was particularly pleased to know from the community leaders that, majority of the labour force deployed in undertaking these projects are indigenes, thereby promoting local economic development in the area of employment.

He assured that government will continue to devise strategies aimed at expanding coastal protection works to other communities along the coastlines of the country.