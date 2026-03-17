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The World Bank has committed about $300 million to support Ghana’s planned Secondary Education Transformation for Results and Jobs initiative, a major programme aimed at improving learning outcomes and expanding job opportunities for young people.

The announcement was made by Haruna Iddrisu during a visit by Paschal Donohoe to Osu Mahean Basic School.

According to the minister, the initiative forms part of the government’s broader efforts to transform Ghana’s secondary education system and equip students with the skills needed for employment and national development.

Mr. Iddrisu explained that the World Bank funding will support reforms focused on improving the quality of teaching and learning, while also strengthening pathways that connect education to job creation.

The visit was held as part of activities under the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP), an initiative designed to enhance foundational learning and strengthen accountability within the country’s education sector.

Speaking during the engagement on Monday, March 16, Mr. Donohoe reaffirmed the World Bank’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s education reforms and building stronger human capital.

“I want to thank the Minister for Education and the Government of Ghana for recognising the importance of education and for being excellent partners in working together to support the young people of Ghana and the future,” he said.

He added that strengthening education systems remains essential in preparing young people for opportunities in a rapidly changing global economy, noting that the World Bank will continue to partner with Ghana to improve learning outcomes and skills development.