Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has announced that a US$22.6 million financing package from the World Bank is set to bolster national food security and confront deep-rooted weaknesses within Ghana’s agriculture sector.

He made the disclosure during an inspection tour of Golden Exotics Limited — one of the country’s major banana exporters — alongside rice cultivation sites at Kpong and Asutsuare in the Eastern and Greater Accra regions on Friday, January 30, 2026.

The funding forms part of the West Africa Food System Resilience Project (FSRP), a government-led initiative designed to modernise farming practices and improve farmers’ access to timely weather and climate information through digital platforms. The programme also focuses on expanding production of essential crops and livestock such as maize, rice, soybean, tomatoes, and poultry to strengthen the country’s food supply chain.

Dr. Forson explained that the support arrives at a crucial moment for a sector that has faced persistent productivity and infrastructure challenges over the years.

He expressed appreciation to the World Bank for backing Ghana’s agricultural transformation agenda, noting that the facility would help unlock growth, enhance resilience, and improve livelihoods for farmers across the country.

Also speaking during the visit, the World Bank’s Division Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, Robert Taliercio, reaffirmed the institution’s long-term partnership with Ghana in developing the agricultural economy.

He highlighted agriculture’s central role in employment creation and national output, stressing that while infrastructure gaps continue to limit growth, the Bank remains committed to supporting strategic investments to overcome those obstacles.

The FSRP is expected to play a key role in modernising Ghana’s food systems, improving productivity, and safeguarding the country against climate-related shocks in the years ahead.