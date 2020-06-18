3 hours ago

The Country Representative of the World Bank in Ghana, Mr. Frank Pierre Laporte, has praised President Akufo-Addo for his bold commitment to improving learning outcomes in Ghana, and for the country’s innovative approach to improve her education system.

Mr. Laporte made these remarks during the launch by President Akufo-Addo of the Ghana Accountability Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP) at the Jubilee House in Accra today. The $218m project jointly funded by the World Bank, Department for International Development (DfID) and Global Partnerships for Education (GPE).

GALOP’s objective is to ‘improve the quality of education in low performing basic education schools and strengthen education sector equity and accountability in Ghana.’ The project is targeted at the 10,000 least performing Basic Schools (Kindergarten, Primary and Junior High Schools) across the country as well as all special schools with direct interventions.

Mr. Laporte cited teacher training and pedagogy support, management capacity building for School Management Committees (SMCs) and Parent Teacher Associations (PTSs), tackling the challenge of getting back to school the 75,000 Ghanaian children currently out of school, and improving distance learning in the covid-19 era as some of the areas of intervention that GALOP will be pursuing.

He further assured the President of the continued support of the World Bank and other donor partners towards improving education outcomes in Ghana.