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Dr Ashwini Sebastian is an agricultural economist with the World Bank

The World Bank has secured $12 million to support Ghana’s poultry sector, targeting commercial farmers with financial assistance aimed at boosting production.

Speaking at a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) engagement on food security held on March 24, 2026, agricultural economist Dr Ashwini Sebastian explained that the funding will operate as a revolving facility, allowing it to be sustained and expanded over time.

She noted, however, that additional support is still needed to address key challenges within the sector.

“We have a $12 million intervention for commercial poultry farmers, and it is designed to be a revolving fund so it can continue to grow. We just need some support to address some of the bottlenecks we are encountering,” she said.

Dr Sebastian also revealed that the World Bank has mobilised further funding to support the country’s agriculture sector, including a cocoa rehabilitation initiative.

According to her, nearly $75 million has been allocated to rehabilitate about 25,000 hectares of cocoa farms affected by disease, with a target of restoring 5,000 hectares by July.

In addition, she highlighted a broader $200 million programme focused on tree crops, which includes efforts to accelerate the distribution of cashew seedlings, in line with government priorities.

The interventions form part of ongoing efforts by the World Bank to strengthen food security, improve agricultural productivity, and support farmers across key value chains.