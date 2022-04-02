1 hour ago

Ghana are out for "revenge" after being drawn with Uruguay in the group stages of the 2022 World Cup.

Their encounter in Group H, where the Black Stars will also face Portugal and South Korea, will be a repeat of the 2010 World Cup quarter-final.

Ghana were eliminated by Uruguay on penalties in South Africa, having seen Asamoah Gyan miss an extra-time spot-kick after Luis Suarez was sent off for handball.

"We believe that it will be revenge time," Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku told BBC Sport Africa.

"We thought we had clearly won that particular game but for that save from Suarez. It is very interesting for us to pitch against them again, obviously with fond memories [this time].

"It is important that we all set the record straight."

Striker Suarez, now 35 and at Atletico Madrid after stints with Liverpool and Barcelona, is still playing for two-time World Cup winners Uruguay, but Ghana are unlikely to have any survivors from their side from 12 years ago.

Elsewhere in Friday's draw, Tunisia were paired with defending champions France and Cameroon were put into the same group as five-time winners Brazil.

Africa Cup of Nations holders Senegal will take on hosts Qatar and Morocco are in the same group as Belgium, who are second in the world rankings.

The Fifa World Cup takes place between 21 November and 18 December.

Only three sides from the continent have ever progressed to the quarter-finals; Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010.

Who will the African sides face?

Senegal have been Africa's top-ranked side for the past three years and won the Nations Cup for the first time in January.

The Teranga Lions are in Group A, and will face three-time runners-up the Netherlands in their first game before clashes against Qatar and Ecuador.

Morocco will open up against 2018 runners-up Croatia in Group F and have also been drawn with Belgium and Canada, who have qualified for the first time since 1986.

Tunisia have been drawn with defending champions France in Group D.

The Carthage Eagles will start their campaign against Denmark, and will also face the winner of an intercontinental play-off - which will be either Peru, Australia or the United Arab Emirates.

Cameroon, who are in Group G, have met Brazil twice in previous tournaments, losing 3-0 to the South Americans in 1994 and 4-1 in 2014.

The Indomitable Lions, have qualified for an African record-extending eighth World Cup finals, have also been drawn with Serbia and Switzerland, who they will face first.

Ghana, returning to the tournament after missing out on Russia 2018, take on Portugal in their first game in Group H.

The Black Stars, who at 60th in the world could be the lowest-ranked nation at the tournament, have also been paired with South Korea as well as the Uruguayans.

Asamoah Gyan missed a penalty against Uruguay which would have made Ghana Africa's first-ever World Cup semi-finalists in 2010

Reaction

Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic: "Croatia are World Cup runners-up, Belgium are second in the rankings but what can one do?

"It's a difficult group but I know the World Cup a little, and everything is possible. I took Algeria to the second round in 2014, even almost winning against Germany, why not repeat the same with Morocco?"

Former Nigeria striker Efan Ekoku: "Senegal have been the best team on the continent for the last four or five years.

"They are really one of the best African teams, collectively, that I have seen. Sadio Mane is fantastic up front form the left side They have a top-class keeper [Edouard Mendy], have a superb centre-half in Kalidou Koulibaly and a in midfield they are strong.

"They are a team to be feared. I am hoping and expecting that they can wave the Africana flag high and proud. I am hope they can go to at least the quarter-finals."

Meanwhile, Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan tweeted one word: "Believe".

