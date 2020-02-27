2 hours ago

Former France Captain Marcel Dessaily on Thursday called on President Kurt E.S Okraku at the Headquarters of the Ghana Football Association.

Dessaily, a Chelsea and AC Milan legend passed by to congratulate Mr. Okraku on his election as President of the Ghana Football Association and to assure him of his unflinching support during his term.

The 51 year old has been a long-time admirer of Mr. Okraku, a relationship that dates back to 2010.

It is also on record that Mr. Okraku tried on two occasions to make Marcel Dessaily the Head coach the senior national team.

Kurt E.S Okraku was elected into Office in October 2019 following a keenly contested race.