1 hour ago

Team Ghana will arrive in the country Thursday afternoon after competing at the just ended World Para Powerlifting in Wythenshawe Forum in the English city.

The highlight of Ghana’s participation, however saw them win just one medal.

Emmanuel Nii Tettey Oku triumphed in the men's up and lifted of 168 kg in the 72 kg category.

However, the weight he lifted qualifies him to stand a chance of gaining a slot to Tokyo

Vida Antwi increases her world rank with a lift of 90 kilograms in the up to 67 kilograms class.

British powerlifters shined at their home in the para powerlifting world cup in Manchester by winning nine medals.

British was the highest ranked world team with a total of 9 medals – 4 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze followed by Ukraine, Chile,Greece and France in the that order.

In 2020, Tokyo will become the ﬁrst-ever city to host the Paralympic Games twice and the city is readying for a never-before-seen festival of sports, as the people of Japan are joined by visitors worldwide to witness ﬁrst-hand the dynamic and breath-taking performances of Paralympic athletes.

The Ticket Lottery for residents of Japan ran from 22 August to 9 September with tickets for the biggest and most exciting Paralympic Games yet available at affordable prices. Seats at competitive events will be priced from just JPY 900 and will cost no more than JPY 7,000. Powerlifting events will take place at Tokyo International Forum from 27 August to 31 August, and cost no more than JPY 2,000.

CREDIT : AKAKPO AGODJI ASHH FM