Maternal and child healthcare delivery in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region has seen a significant 10% improvement due to the intervention of World Vision Ghana and other health-based organizations, according to the Ministry of Health.

Statistics from the Ghana Health Service have also revealed that the close collaboration between the service and its partners over the years has also improved the quality of health services from 44.21% to 81.10% over a period of five years, reducing maternal mortality in the process.

Maternal health indicators in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region indicate that the proportion of pregnant women seeking medical care and antenatal services has significantly improved from 82.11% to 96.80% in the last five years, reducing maternal mortality.

This was made known at a handing-over ceremony of the KIA Green Light Health Center in Saaman, which will offer maternal and child health services and other related health services to the local community.

Joshua Baidoo, an integrated programs manager for World Vision-Ghana, addressing the community members, expressed hope that these new resources will help reduce maternal and child mortality and morbidity rates and improve child health outcomes in the area.

He said, “37,145 residents have been touched by this particular project, and I must commend the entire community and other mining companies like Transeco and Kibi Gold for also supporting. We will keep supporting the facility to ensure that healthcare delivery is enjoyed by all.”

The project, which consists of a fully equipped health centre with consulting rooms, theatres, pharmacy, laboratory, a fully equipped mobile health clinic van, and the provision of assorted personal protective equipment as part of their response and support towards the COVID-19 fight.

Madam Laura Del Valle, National Director of World Vision Ghana, who pledged her organization’s support to strengthen healthcare delivery for the community and neighbouring villages in the catchment area, indicated that World Vision is on course to impact the lives of 3.3 million children in Ghana by the year 2025.

The Deputy Director-General of Health Services, Anthony Adofo, called on all stakeholders with financial means to come on board and assist the Ghana Health Service improve access to quality healthcare for all communities in the country.

In addition, the 5-year project also saw the construction of a mini-theater for the KIA Greenlight Health Center with the support of the Saaman community, two semi-detached accommodations for a medical officer and midwife, the construction of a 4-apartment accommodation facility for health workers, and a poultry farm.

Spokesperson for the Chiefs and people of Saaman, Eugene Kyeremanteng, who lauded the efforts of World Vision and its partners, indicated that the community needs assistance to expand the poultry to help employ more community members.

He said, “We are grateful to World Vision Ghana and KIA for the support over the years. They have done remarkably enough for this community, and we are indebted to them. We will use this opportunity to plead with other benevolent associations to come to our aid and help us expand the 2,000-capacity poultry farm to a larger one to help employ a lot more residents.”

The District Chief Executive, Ernest Ofosu, who spoke to the media while expressing gratitude for the support in improving healthcare delivery in his district, pledged the assembly’s commitment to ensure that any help needed to improve the facility is provided.

He added that the assembly will get the necessary things in place for the facility to be upgraded into a polyclinic.

He said, “Healthcare delivery in my district has improved significantly. Few months after taking office, I commissioned a CHPs compound, and this particular project from World Vision Ghana has also come in to change the narrative in the health sector. Not only residents of Saaman are benefiting, but others from far and near are also coming for healthcare from this facility, and we are grateful. We will push for it to be made a polyclinic, and the assembly is ever ready to ensure that.”

Source: citifmonline