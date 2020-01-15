1 hour ago

The Supreme Court has slapped a cost of GHC5,000.00 against a senior lawyer who represented Alfred Agbesi Woyome, a businessman, saddled in the 51-million cedi judgement debt to the state.

Muda Ade Lawal, in fact, had opted for the payment of the cost of which the Court asked him to pay it within two weeks.

The Supreme Court had given the lawyer the option of facing the disciplinary committee of the General Legal Council or pay the cost personally.

The SC observed that a review application by the lawyer for Woyome was rehashed and the same had already been determined by the apex court.

“Where did you get to know that a dismissed application could be repeated? Don’t ruin your career because of this application.

You have exhausted the courts here and the African Court on Human Rights and Justice and you are back. Go and check the number of lawyers who have been into this case,” the Court said.

The court had declined to Woyome’s plea to pay the 46 million cedis he owed the state by instalments.

Lawal then filed a review application with respect to the mode of payment by Woyome.

Lawyers for Woyome had come before the court that they were going to pay the state GHC10 million upfront and four million cedis every three months till the debt is eschewed.

The apex court observed that Woyome through his numerous lawyers had made promises previously to pay the money instalments but could not honour them.

On July 29, 2014, the SC ordered Woyome to refund the 51.2 million cedis on the basis that the manner in which Woyome obtained the money from the state was unconstitutional and also the contracts between the state and Waterville Holdings limited in the construction of stadia for the CAN 2008.

