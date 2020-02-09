3 hours ago

Hasaacas Ladies recorded their second biggest win away over Immigrations Ladies today in a four-goal mauling on match day four of the women’s premier league.

A double from Doris Boaduwaa and strikes from Gifty Assifuah and Comfort Owusu enabled the away side to run out as comfortable winners in the crunch encounter.

The visitors settled quickly and were unlucky not to be ahead within four minutes when Evelyn Badu turned to thud a loose ball against the woodwork with a strike that had Goalkeeper Patricia Mantey beaten.

Doris Boaduwaa put the visitors in front on the 13th minute with a solo effort. After recess, the lanky Striker added a second goal after a defensive error was committed by the home side.

Immigrations Ladies attackers made some surging runs but were not lucky upfront as Linda Eshun and Janet Egyir showed their defensive nous, making some desperate clearances.

Substitute Gifty Assifuah made it three on the 85th minute before Comfort Owusu added the match winner on the 87th minute.

The final scoreline was harsh on the home side, who were in search of their first win of the season.

Doris Boaduwaa was voted NASCO Player of the Match after hitting brace for the visitors. She takes home a NASCO mobile phone and a NASCO hand dryer.