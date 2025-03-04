12 hours ago

Match Day 13 of the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League kicked off in Tamale as Savannah Ladies won 2-1 against Ampem Darkoa Ladies. Safia Abdul Rahaman, who converted a penalty for the home side to score one of the goals, was as well adjourned Nasco player of the Match.

Prisons FC defeated Tamale Super Ladies by 4-0. Abigail Tutuwaa scored a hatrick and also deservedly won the NASCO player of the match

Kumasi Sports Academy won by 3-0. Beatrice Osaah, who scored a brace, was as well awarded the NASCO player of the match.

Northern Ladies lost by a goal to nil to Dreamz Ladies. Yaa Abrafi scored the only goal for Dreamz Ladies. However, Sarah Nyarko of the away side was adjudged the NASCO player of the match.

Fosu Royal Ladies defeated Supreme Ladies 2:1, with Eunice Pokua of the home side being awarded the NASCO player of the match.

Jonina Ladies lost by a goal to two. Agnes Yeboah of the home side won the NASCO player of the match.

Hasaacas Ladies defeated 2-0 Faith Ladies 2:0. Rita Musah of the home side was adjudged the NASCO Player of the match.

LadyStrikes won 2-0 against Halifax Queens. Blessing Fosua of the home side was awarded the NASCO player of the match.

Army Ladies won 1-0 against Epiphany Warriors. Afia Twumwaa Boadu of the army side was awarded the NASCO player of the match.

Berry Ladies thrashed Soccer Intellectuals 3:0 and Berry's Jemima Twumwaa emerged the player of the match.

Each player of the match took home prizes from NASCO electronics, an electric stove and a 3 in one electric blender.