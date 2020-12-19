16 hours ago

The Western Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) has held a demonstration to protest the Electoral Commission’s (EC) declaration of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem and Essikado-Ketan constituency seats for the New Patriotic Party.

It has promised to continue to contest those two seats which they say they won.

The demonstration, which started from Effiakuma Number-9 through the Takoradi Market Circle and ended at the party office, was also used to cast doubts on the presidential results which they said was fraudulent.

Speaking to Citi News during the demonstrations, Regional NDC Chairman, Nana Toku, said the collation at the two centres were fraudulent as he was personally heckled by the military at the Tarkwa-Nsuaem collation centre when he attempted to raise objections.

“Personally I was attacked and I had to leave the scene at the collation centre. The military men pointed guns on me to instruct my people sign the declaration forms.”

He, however, said he did not allow his agents to sign the declaration forms.

Next Tuesday there will be a demonstration in Tarkwa

The NDC in the region also plans to petition the EC

Various branches of the NDC nationwide have engaged in demonstrations in protest of the Electoral Commission’s handling of the electoral process that saw Nana Akufo-Addo declared President.

Protests have taken place in Accra, Zabzugu, Techiman South, Tamale, Kumasi, Ketu South, among others.