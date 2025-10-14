3 hours ago

Highlife musician Wutah Afriyie has laid his beloved father, Foster Osei-Poku Snr., affectionately known as Opanin Kwaku Sei, to rest in a heartfelt ceremony filled with love and remembrance.

The funeral service took place on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at The Page Centre, located off the Odorkor–Sakaman highway in Accra.

The solemn event brought together family, friends, sympathizers, and members of Ghana’s entertainment industry, all gathered to celebrate the life of the late 83-year-old.

The atmosphere was deeply emotional as mourners paid tribute to Opanin Sei, who was remembered as a humble, supportive, and influential figure in his son’s musical journey.

Several industry colleagues joined Wutah Afriyie at the ceremony and also extended their condolences through social media, praising the late patriarch for nurturing a son whose music continues to touch many hearts.

In a brief but heartfelt message, Wutah Afriyie expressed his profound gratitude to everyone who offered comfort and support during his family’s difficult time, describing the outpouring of love as “overwhelming and deeply comforting.”

Born in 1942, the late Opanin Kwaku Sei lived a life defined by integrity, faith, and dedication to family before being laid to rest amid touching tributes and fond memories.