2 hours ago

Ghanaian actress cum musician, Yaa Jackson, has probed why she shouldn't go on a date with other men despite the fact that she has a boyfriend.

In an Instagram post, Yaa Jackson rocked a pink body suit revealing parts of her butt. She threw on a pink jacket to match.

Interestingly, the popular socialite shared the picture with a caption that has caused a stir on social media;

“Them: Reject the date if you have a boyfriend! Me: So because of my boyfriend I shouldn't go and meet my future husband or what ???” she wrote.

It can be recalled that Yaa Jackson recently marked her birthday with some racy pictures on social media.

On October 18, 2022, the actress stripped her clothes while exposing her noticeable tattoos in a couple of viral videos.

Checkout the post below: