2 hours ago

Former Ghana International Mallam Yahaya has slammed Black Stars coach C.K Akunnor for handed call ups to sub standard players who lack the requisite quality to play for the senior national team.

C.K Akunnor on Tuesday invited 30 players who will play in the 2021 Afcon qualifier double header against Sudan with four of the players being local based players.

According to the Wassaman United coach, its too early to hand call ups to the local boys .

"I don't have a problem with anyone, my problem is that its too early to for this three local players to earn a call up.

The league is not attractive and no player in the league is exceptional and so they can't compete with the European players"

"Although Richard Atta is doing his best for Accra Hearts of Oak and I don't know the criteria coach C.K used to drop Felix Annan from the squad" he told Kumasi based Ashh Fm.

"In Ghana our main problem is the right back but the quality of Yahaya Mohammed is not for Black Stars and this is not the time to call him" he said

"Looking at the the age of Yahaya Mohammed, it is not good we need future players for Black Star for the world cup" he concluded.