Yahaya Mohammed makes a return to the Aduana Stars starting eleven after coming from the bench to give his side the equalizer in their 1-1 drawn game against
After injuring his shoulder in the first few games of the season he recovered in time to give his side a draw against King Faisal.
The Ogya boys under Paa Kwesi Fabin are winless in four matches this season in the Ghana Premier League.
Starting eleven:
Joseph Addo (GK) (C)
Isaac Kwain
Hafiz Adams
Caleb Amankwah
Farouk Adams
Prince Acquah
Flavien Jean Kongoza
Charles Gyamfi Kamara
Samuel Bioh
Bright Agyei
Yayaha Mohammed
Substitutes:
Inusah Massawudu (GK)
Akuoko Emmanuel
Fataw AbdulRahman
Supe Norbert
Ebenezer Aboagye
Brabby KofiGo
Sam Adams
