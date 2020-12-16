3 hours ago

Yahaya Mohammed makes a return to the Aduana Stars starting eleven after coming from the bench to give his side the equalizer in their 1-1 drawn game against

After injuring his shoulder in the first few games of the season he recovered in time to give his side a draw against King Faisal.

The Ogya boys under Paa Kwesi Fabin are winless in four matches this season in the Ghana Premier League.

Starting eleven:

Joseph Addo (GK) (C)

Isaac Kwain

Hafiz Adams

Caleb Amankwah

Farouk Adams

Prince Acquah

Flavien Jean Kongoza

Charles Gyamfi Kamara

Samuel Bioh

Bright Agyei

Yayaha Mohammed

Substitutes:

Inusah Massawudu (GK)

Akuoko Emmanuel

Fataw AbdulRahman

Supe Norbert

Ebenezer Aboagye

Brabby KofiGo

Sam Adams