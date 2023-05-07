1 hour ago

Hong Kong Rangers secured a 5-1 win over Wofoo Tai Po in Round 18 of the Hong Kong Premier League, thanks to a brace from Ghanaian forward Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim.

Ibrahim scored the opening goal of the game after just 11 minutes of play, before Japanese midfielder Yumemi Kanda doubled their lead from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute.

Hong Kong Rangers continued to dominate, and Hoik-Hei Lam extended their lead in the 40th minute, sending them into the halftime break with a 3-0 lead.

After the break, Ibrahim scored his second of the game in the 54th minute, while Ryota Hayashi scored the fifth goal of the match just 10 minutes later.

Ka-Ho Lee got a consolation goal for Wofoo Tai Po in the 67th minute, but it wasn't enough to stop the dominant display from Hong Kong Rangers.

With the win, Hong Kong Rangers climbed to third place on the league table with 33 points from 18 games, while Wofoo Tai Po remains in seventh place with 20 points.