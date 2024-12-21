5 hours ago

National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joseph Yamin has disclosed that a Temporal Assets Recovery Committee (TAR) that he chairs has uncovered ongoing processes to sell state vehicles cheaply to bodyguards and persons who served in the Nana Akuffo Addo – Dr Bawumia administration.

“The NPP are selling cars to people around them. The bodyguards and the people around Akufo Addo are being given V8s for GH¢20,000,” he alleged on Ultimate FM’s Cup of Tea.

“We went in to recover over 20 Land Cruisers in Accra,” he disclosed.

Yamin said the Temporal Assets Recovery team has been institutionalized with a clear term of reference to support the police in identifying and recovering looted assets.

“Today, as I speak to you, all regional organizers are heads of this very taskforce established to ensure that people don’t loot, steal and benefit from the state when they do not deserve it,” he emphasized.

Yamin contended that he found nothing wrong with witch-hunting, arguing that witches needed to be hunted and smoked out to stop perpetrating evil against the people.

“If there are witches, they need to be hunted. Do you know the evil witches do and you think if they are there, they shouldn’t be hunted,” Yamin asked host Julius Caesar Anadem.

“If we identify the witch, we will haunt the witch,” he fumed.

He recounted incidents where the NPP’s Bono Regional Chair, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, wrongfully accused a former appointee of the John Dramanai Mahama administration of buying one of the infamous Ghana at 50 BMWs at GH¢4000 cedis when the appointee bought the vehicle at GH¢40,000 and paid GH¢17,000 as import duties to register the car.

“The car was taken from him, and till now, we don’t know its whereabouts. They didn’t give him back the money as well,” he lamented.

President-Elect John Dramani Mahama has instituted a five-member Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) Committee to coordinate intelligence gathering on present government appointees who have unlawfully appropriated state assets.

When asked whether the Temporary Asset Recovery Team was not a duplication, Joseph Yamin indicated that the task force was a voluntary and supportive group dedicated to working without any remunerations.