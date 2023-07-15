2 hours ago

Former AshantiGold striker Yaw Annor showcased his scoring prowess by netting all four goals, propelling Ismaily SC to an impressive 4-1 triumph over Al Ittihad Alexandria in the Egypt Premier League on Saturday evening.

Ismaily SC secured their ninth victory of the season against Al Ittihad in the match-week 34 clash held at the Ismailia Sports Stadium.

The 25-year-old forward wasted no time and opened the floodgates with a superb strike in the 4th minute. He then doubled the scoreline with a spectacular effort that goalkeeper Al Mahdi Soliman unfortunately parried into his own net.

Continuing his impressive performance, the Ghanaian-born Togolese striker extended Ismaily SC's lead to 3-0 in the 20th minute. However, Khaled Sobhi managed to reduce the deficit for the visiting team.

Annor, who played the entire duration of the match, completed his exceptional day with a fourth goal, showcasing his skills with a solo run in the 62nd minute.

Notably, Annor gained attention during the Ghana Premier League two seasons ago when he scored an impressive 22 goals in 30 matches, earning him the top-scorer award.

His outstanding form for AshantiGold attracted significant interest from Ismaily SC, who secured his signature with a transfer fee of $200,000.

Although born to a Ghanaian father and Togolese mother, Annor decided to represent the Hawks of Togo at the international stage, despite receiving a call-up to the Ghana U23 team in 2018.