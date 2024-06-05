3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Moses has officially parted ways with Arouca, a top-flight Portuguese club, bringing an end to his impressive eight-year spell with the team.

During his tenure, Moses played a pivotal role in Arouca's remarkable rise from the third tier to the top-flight league, showcasing his skill and unwavering dedication to the club's success.

Despite experiencing limited playing time last season, with just three appearances, Moses' contributions to Arouca's journey will be remembered and cherished by the club and its supporters.

Throughout his time at Arouca, the 25-year-old made a total of 34 appearances, demonstrating his experience and expertise on the field.

Now a free agent, Moses is poised to embark on a new chapter in his career, with the opportunity to explore fresh avenues and embrace new challenges.

His impressive track record is likely to attract interest from clubs both in Portugal and beyond.

While Moses' departure marks the end of an era at Arouca, his legacy will endure.

His achievements and unwavering commitment to the club have left an indelible mark, and his future endeavors will be closely followed by fans and scouts alike.