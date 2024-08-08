2 hours ago

Nsoatreman FC head coach Yaw Preko has raised concerns about the readiness of the club's newly recruited players as they gear up for the 2024/25 season.

The team is set to kick off their campaign this month with a challenging preliminary round fixture in the CAF Confederation Cup against Chadian side Elect Sports.

The Ghana FA Cup holders, who secured their first-ever African campaign by defeating Bofoakwa Tano in a dramatic penalty shootout last season, are preparing for their debut on the continental stage.

Nsoatreman FC will first host Elect Sports at home before traveling to Chad for the return leg.

Despite the team's rigorous preparations, Preko has expressed doubts about the new signings' readiness for the upcoming season.

"We’ve made additions to our squad, and I don’t think the newly signed players are ready for the season. We have to work on them to be ready," Preko admitted.

Nsoatreman FC's pre-season efforts have been extensive, including their recent participation in the Nsenkyire Cup, where they finished as runners-up to Samartex.

As they look forward to a demanding season, the club will be competing in three major tournaments: the CAF Confederation Cup, the FA Cup, and the Ghana Premier League.

The Ghana Premier League is set to commence on September 6, 2024, adding to the intensity of the season for the Nsoatre-based club as they aim to make a significant impact across all competitions.