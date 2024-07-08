1 hour ago

Nsoatreman FC has appointed Yaw Preko as their new head coach, citing his extensive experience as a pivotal factor in their decision.

Preko, a former Ghana international, has signed a two-year contract, succeeding Maxwell Konadu who departed for South African lower-tier side Black Leopards after securing the FA Cup title against Bofoakwa Tano.

Eric Alagidede, the General Manager of Nsoatreman FC, highlighted Preko's illustrious career path and achievements as compelling reasons for his appointment.

"Yaw Preko has extensive experience, having worked with several national teams and notable coaches like Karim Zito," Alagidede stated in an interview with Asempa FM.

"He has previously won the Nigerian FA Cup with FC Ifeanyi Ubah and has managerial stints with Shooting Stars and Shenfield United," Alagidede added.

"Considering his track record and attachment to successful clubs, we believe he is the right man for the job."

Preko's tenure at Nsoatreman FC will include guiding the team through their debut in the CAF Confederation Cup next season, marking a significant milestone for the club.

His wealth of experience and proven leadership qualities are expected to bring stability and ambition to Nsoatreman FC as they embark on their continental football journey.