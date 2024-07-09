5 hours ago

Former Ghana international Yaw Preko has officially joined Premier League side Nsoatreman FC as their new head coach, signing a two-year contract.

Preko's appointment follows the departure of Maxwell Konadu, who moved to South Africa's Black Leopards.

Preko, known for his illustrious playing career and coaching experience, takes on the challenge of leading Nsoatreman FC in both domestic and continental competitions.

His primary objectives include guiding the team through a successful campaign in Africa and defending their FA Cup title.

During his unveiling ceremony in Nsuatre, Hon Dr. Baffour Awuah, chairman of the club, emphasized the community's expectations of Preko:

"Nsuatre is a small community, but our passion for the game is immense. Our people want you to instill a winning mentality, whether playing at home or away. We are here to support you, and we trust that you will keep us informed of any challenges."

"We wish you all the best in your endeavors. Our aim is to leave a mark in Africa, and we are grateful to have you on board," he added.

Yaw Preko completed the formalities of his appointment at the signing ceremony held on Monday, marking the beginning of a new chapter for Nsoatreman FC under his leadership.